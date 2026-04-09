This week’s episode of AEW Collision was taped after the AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday evening at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Partial spoilers from the taping have surfaced, including the news that a title change took place, with The Dogs trio of David Finlay, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors defeating reigning title-holders Mistico, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Kevin ‘The Jet’ Knight to become the new AEW Trios Champions.

In other championship action, Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his AEW International Championship against Myron Reed of The Rascalz.

Other action taped for the April 11 episode of AEW Collision, which airs 24-hours before the AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view on Sunday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, included The Hurt Syndicate returning and winning a squash match, Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida won a women’s tag-team squash match, as well as Rush defeating Anthony Bowens to become the No. 2 spot, kicking off the match against No. 1 spot Tommaso Ciampa in the Casino Gauntlet for the TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty.

Also taped on 4/8 for the 4/11 Collision show was The Young Bucks vs. El Clon & Hechicero, as well as Marina Shafir & Thekla vs. The Brawling Birds in a pair of tag-team tilts. Results for those bouts have yet to surface.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.