You can check out the ongoing spoilers for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:
The Spanish Announce Project and Nasty Ned defeated The Frat House in a dark match.
AEW President Tony Khan appeared before the TV tapings to hype up the crowd.
AEW Collision:
Trios Match:
Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue defeated Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron.
Singles Match:
Josh Alexander defeated Kota Ibushi.
Kenny Omega came out for an in-ring promo.
