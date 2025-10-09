You can check out the ongoing spoilers for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

The Spanish Announce Project and Nasty Ned defeated The Frat House in a dark match.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared before the TV tapings to hype up the crowd.

AEW Collision:

Trios Match:

Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue defeated Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron.

Singles Match:

Josh Alexander defeated Kota Ibushi.

Kenny Omega came out for an in-ring promo.

