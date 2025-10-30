You can check out the complete spoilers for Saturday episode of AEW Collision below, courtesy of Pwinsider:

* AEW Women’s Tag team Championship Tournament Match: Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir def. Miranda Alize & Nixon Newell to advance to the semifinals.

* Ace Austin, Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn def. Johnny TV & The MxM Connection.

* Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada def. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens. Both teams seemed to be at odds throughout the match.

* CMLL Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone def. Olympia. Kris Statlander observed the match while on commentary.

* Mark Briscoe, Kommander & Roderick Strong def. Beast Mortos, Sammy Guevara & Dralistico of LFI.

* ROH Championship Match: Bandido def. Mascara Dorada. The match was described as “incredible.” Bandido appeared to have possibly hurt his shoulder doing a dive but continued the match.