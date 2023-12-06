The December 9, 2023 edition of AEW Collision was taped on Tuesday from Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

Eddie Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli in a Blue League Continental Classic match. Kingston won the match after reversing a pinfall attempt.

Kenny Omega defeated Ethan Page after hitting the One Winged Angel. After the match, Omega was walking to the back when he was attacked by Big Bill.

Wardlow defeated Willie Mack after a powerbomb.

Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Martinez. After the match, Diamante came to attack Nightingale but Kris Statlander came out for the save.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander defeated Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

Andrade El Idolo defeated Bryan Danielson in a Blue League Continental Classic match after hitting the hammerlock DDT. Danielson was bleeding above the eye after the match and the Blackpool Combat Club came to check him out.