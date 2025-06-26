We’ll be updating the AEW Collision spoilers right here as they are ongoing now.

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are the announcing team.

AEW Collision opens with The Outrunners going face to face with FTR and Stokely Hathaway. FTR say they didn’t do anything to deserve The Outrunners treating them like this and offered a gift, which was a highlight package of FTR. Dax said that it was supposed to be a package about their friendship. He said that perhaps The Outrunners were jealous their ceiling was lower than FTR. He said the people will turn on The Outrunners like they did FTR. He said their shtick will make them money but not FTR money. FTR walked out but Floyd cut a promo and said the people would never stop believing in The Outrunners. They challenged FTR to return and face them but Stokely stepped in the way. He said FTR doesn’t fight for free. He said they can fight next week at Dynamite 300.

Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne.

Please be sure to refresh this page often throughout the night.