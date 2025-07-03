This Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision was taped in advance following AEW Dynamite 300 on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

You can check out the complete spoilers for the show below:

* Kenny Omega addressed the crowd with a lengthy promo celebrating AEW reaching 300 episodes of Dynamite. It’s unclear whether the segment will make it to air.

* Adam Cole opened the show, speaking about his reign as TNT Champion and Collision hitting its 100th episode. He was interrupted by Kyle Fletcher, who challenged him to a title match at All In. Daniel Garcia also entered the mix, demanding a title shot of his own. This led to a Triple Threat Match being set for All In: Texas.

* Triple Threat Match: “The Jet” Kevin Knight defeated Shelton Benjamin and Nick Wayne by pinning Benjamin.

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) in tag team action.

* Mistico, Hologram, and Mark Briscoe defeated RPG Vice and Hechicero in trios competition.

* Max Caster hosted another open challenge. Scorpio Sky made a surprise return, answering the call with backup from Christopher Daniels and Top Flight. Sky defeated Caster in under a minute.

* Willow Nightingale picked up a win over Vipress.

* 8-Woman Tag Match: Athena, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, and Thekla defeated Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Thunder Rosa, and Queen Aminata by pinfall.

* In the main event, Kyle Fletcher defeated Daniel Garcia via pinfall.

