This week’s episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

On Wednesday, April 22, All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments after the live episode of AEW Dynamite for the April 25 episode of AEW Collision.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) challenges Cope & Christian to an I Quit match for AEW Double or Nothing

* AEW Trios Championships (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly) def. Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Hechicero, & Andrade El Idolo)

* Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Thekla) def. Persphone & Alex Windsor

* The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona) def. Chris Jericho & The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin)

* The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) & The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) def. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, & Dezmond Xavier)

* Kris Statlander def. Becca

* RUSH def. Adam Priest

* AEW National Championship: Jack Perry (c) def. El Clon

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.