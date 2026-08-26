This week’s AEW Collision is being held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and was taped on August 26 for the airing scheduled for August 29, one day before the annual AEW All In pay-per-view on August 30.

The following are complete AEW Collision Spoilers for the episode airing on August 29, 2026.

Mercedes Mone defeated Isla Dawn. Willow attacked her after the match. Chris Jericho, Komander and Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Nick Wayne and Ciampa and Mark Davis when Speedball pinned Wayne The Dogs defeated Ronan King, Judas Grey and Landon Riley. In Ring Promo – Don Callis family..Steven Borden attacks Kevin Knight. Takeshita defeats The Beast Mortos. Kyle Fletcher attacks Takeshita after the match. Skye Blue defeated Harley Cameron. The Bang Bang Gang and Brodido/ Hangman Page defeated The Lethal Twist and The Demand. After the match, The Death Riders, The Dogs and The Conglomeration entered the ring causing a multi-team brawl. Mick Foley came down to the ring to join the faces and everyone did the Macarena.

AEW All In takes place this Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results.