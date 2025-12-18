In addition to the three-hour special Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision being taped during the afternoon hours in Manchester, England on Wednesday, December 17, matches were also filmed for the December 20 episode of AEW Collision.

Scheduled to air on Saturday, December 20, 2025, in the usual 8/7c time slot on TNT and HBO Max, AEW Collision will feature four big matches, with two taking place in the ongoing 2025 AEW Continental Classic round-robin tournament.

Additionally, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship was on-the-line in a women’s title tilt.

The 12/20 AEW Collision taping kicked off with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry of Jurassic Express defeating ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey of JetSpeed to pick up three points in Gold League action in the AEW Continental Classic.

From there, recent AEW World Championship contender Eddie Kingston was in action. “The Mad King” beat Nathan Cruz in a basic singles showdown.

Collision moved on to the third bout taped for the 12/20 show from there, with the aforementioned women’s championship clash taking place. The bout saw Alex Windsor defeat “The CEO” Mercedes Mone to capture the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship.

“13 Belts Mone” is now down a couple of numbers, after losing in the ROH Women’s TV Championship match at ROH Final Battle 2025, and now the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship bout at tonight’s AEW Collision taping.

Finally, things moved on to the last match taped for the 12/20 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime AEW on TNT and HBO Max Saturday night program, which was the second Continental Classic tournament tilt of the evening.

Gold League action saw Kevin “The Jet” Knight get some points on the board with an upset victory over “The Rainmaker” and last year’s Continental Classic tournament winner Kazuchika Okada.

In addition to the above matches for the AEW Collision episode airing on December 20, matches and segments were taped for the AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision ‘Holiday Bash’ annual themed special three-hour event for December 17. For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Dynamite & Collision ‘Holiday Bash’ Spoilers From 12/17 Taping In Manchester, England here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.