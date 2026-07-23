This week’s episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

Following the AEW Dynamite show at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. on Wednesday night, the final “go-home show” for the first-ever AEW Redemption pay-per-view this weekend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will be this Saturday’s AEW Collision show.

Spoiler results of matches and segments taped for the July 25 episode of AEW Collision have surfaced.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision spoilers for the episode airing at 8/7c on TNT on Saturday night, July 25, 2026:

Tomasso Ciampa defeated Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz. After the match Ciampa announced to the crowd that he is better than Chris Jericho. He then drew on his face and said that the Psycho Killer is better than The PainMaker and that their match at Redemption will be violent. The Young Bucks defeated Wheeler and Garcia. During the match Pac and Claudio interfered and were fended off by Cope and Cage. After the match The Young Bucks confronted Jon Moxley who was on commentary and was attacked by Will Ospreay. Persephone defeated Angelica Risk with a Crucifix Bomb Speedball Bailey did a backstage promo where he plans on winning the #1 contender ship to the International title at Redemption and looks forward to taking on the winner of either Bandido or Kyle Fletcher Jeff Jarret is brought out to do commentary as well as The Demand Matt Sydal, Scorpio Sky and Dante Martin faces The Lethal Twist – Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox to qualify for the Ladder match at Redemption The Conglomeration defeat The Outrunners and Dalton Castle. After the match The Demand and The Lethal Twist attack all six men. Jeff Jarrett who was doing commentary gives Ricochet a guitar shot to the head El Clon defeated Lio Rush to qualify for the Ladder match at Redemption – El Clon attacked Lio Rish after the match and Mike Bailey and Komander saved him. Thekla and Hikaru Shida defeated Maya World and Willow Nightingale when Thekla pinned Maya after she was struck with a kendo stick.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Collision Results coverage.

(H/T: Billy K. and PWInsider)