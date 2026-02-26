This week’s episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

The February 28 episode of AEW Collision was taped after Wednesday night’s live AEW Dynamite show.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision spoilers for the episode airing this Saturday night at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

* MJF and Kevin Knight face-to-face

* Death Riders (PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli) def. Don Callis Family (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Josh Alexander, & Lance Archer)

* Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita brawl after.

* Andrade El Idolo def. Tomohiro Ishii

* Toni Storm def. Zayda Steel

* Tommaso Ciampa def. Jay Lethal

* The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter) def. Gypsy Mac & Tyler R.

* Kazuchika Okada & Kyle Fletcher def. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

* Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa def. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

