AEW taped the February 7 episode of Collision after the live February 4 episode of Dynamite in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the taping began, AEW President Tony Khan appeared in front of the crowd and paid his gratitude to the fans and the ring crew.

The Young Bucks defeated The Gates of Agony.

Thekla and the Sisters of Sin attacked AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander during an interview with Renee Paquette ahead of her next week’s title match against Thekla. It was followed up by the trio beating and whipping Statlander with a strap. Statlander then advanced the segment by announcing next week’s title match stipulation as a strap match.

Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong for the AEW TNT Championship. Kyle Fletcher then challenged Ciampa for the Championship.

Kevin Knight defeated Scorpio Sky. Leila Grey and Christopher Daniels were present with Sky; Grey also sported a knee brace.

Mina Shirakawa defeated Viva Van.

Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir defeated Zayda Steel and Dante Martin. After the match, Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy saved Steel and Martin.

Thekla defeated Brittnie Brooks, who was then saved by Statlander from a post-match attack.