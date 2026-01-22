AEW Collision Spoilers For January 24, 2026 From Orlando, FL.

This week’s episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

As noted, All Elite Wrestling was forced to cancel Saturday’s live AEW Collision show at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida due to weather concerns in “The Sunshine State.”

As a result, the January 24 episode of AEW Collision was taped after Wednesday night’s live AEW Dynamite show.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision spoilers for the episode airing this Saturday night at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

* Hangman Adam Page defeated Katsuyori Shibata

* Kris Statlander defeated Isla Dawn, who was accompanied to the ring by GYV. Post-match on the tron, Thekla said it’s a shame this would be Statlander’s last win as champion.

* Taped out of order, the main event up next: Claudio Castagnoli w Wheeler Yuta defeated Roderick Strong w Orange Cassidy to retain the CMLL world heavyweight title. Tony Khan did the ceremonial photo with the belt and competitors pre-match because Salvador wasn’t here.

* Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita w Don Callis, defeated Austin and Billy Gunn, who did the Bang Bang Gang intro together. Post-match, Kazuchika Okada’s music hit, and he clapped for ProtoShita from the entrance.

* Davis and Doyle w Don Callis, defeated Alec Price and Jordan Oliver. Post-match, during a Don Callis promo about winning the tag titles, FTR and Stokely were shown on the tron, where Stokely said if Don says something, it won’t come true.

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Magnus. Andrade started by wearing his t-shirt, which got a “take your shirt off” chant, which he did to a cheer. Then took a selfie with a lady at ringside. Then took his glove off and pointed to his ring finger and signalled “no ring” crowd, then chanted “take your pants off” which Andrade did to a huge cheer and “holy shit” chants.

* Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart to retain the TBS championship. Post-match, Harley Cameron and Orange Cassidy celebrated with Willow to send everyone home happy.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete AEW Collision results coverage.

(H/T to JJ Williams and F4WOnline.com)