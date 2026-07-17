This week’s episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

On Thursday night, July 16, 2026, All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments in Boston, MA. for this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which premieres via tape delay at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max this Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision spoilers for 7/18 from the 7/16 taping in Beantown:

Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta defeated The Dark Order. Jon Moxley enters the building from the street and sits in on commentary with Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight Will Ospreay defeated Adam Brooks by tap out. Athena defeated Ava Everett by tap out. The Brawling Birds crossed paths with Athena as they made their way to ringside for their match The Brawling Birds defeated Tiara James and Kayla Lopez. Jack Perry defeated Nick Wayne. Kevin Knight defeated AR Fox. Jake Doyle, Brian Cage and Hechicero defeated Gino Medina, Tome Fillip and Nick Nolan. The Don Callis Family attacks after the match and are saved by Speedball, Jack Perry, Kommander, The Rascalz and The Conglomeration. Tomasso Ciampa defeated Myron Reed. After the match Ciampa confronts Paul Wight to with a message for Chris Jericho. He wants a no holds barred at Redemption. Andrade does a backstage promo with Renee Paquette and is attacked by Mark Davis. Renee Paquette interviews Mercedes Mone in the ring. Bandido defeated Adam Priest to retain the ROH World Heavyweight title Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata with a roll-up using the ropes for leverage. Afterwards Shida attacks Queen with her kendo stick and is saved by Maya World.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for complete AEW Collision Results coverage.

(H/T: Billy K. & PWInsider for the above results.)