This week’s episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

Following the live episode of AEW Dynamite in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Wednesday, June 24, matches and segments were taped for the June 27 AEW Forbidden Door ‘go-home’ edition of AEW Collision.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision spoilers for Saturday’s show.

* Chris Jericho def. JD Drake

* Athena and Mercedes Mone def. Hyan and Maya World. Athena got the winning fall over Hyan

* Skye Blue announced she will face Maika from STARDOM for the sixth slot in the TBS title Survival of the Fittest match at Forbidden Door Buy-In.

* Mistico and Mike Bailey def. The Premier Athletes

* Persephone def. Billie Starkz to retain her CMLL Women’s title

* Jake Doyle def. Adam Priest

* Kevin Knight def. Dezmond Xavier

* The Conglomeration def. The Opps when Orange Cassidy pinned Anthony Bowens.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.