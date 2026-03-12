This week’s episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

The Saturday, March 14 episode of AEW Collision was taped after the March 11 episode of AEW Dynamite at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA.

Featured below are complete spoilers:

Hangman Page did a quick post-brawl promo after Dynamite went off the air.

Kevin Knight defeated El Clon after a UFO splash in just over 12 minutes. This didn’t have much heat. Knight slipped at one point going for a top rope superplex.

Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue) defeated Viva Van & two local wrestlers when Thekla hit a spear for the pin in just over a minute. Afterward, Thekla did a promo and Kris Statlander came out, powerslamming Blue and then giving Hart her finisher. Thekla then jumped her and whipped her with the title belt repeatedly. Statlander got the mic and told Thekla to “be afraid of what you need to do to keep me down.”

Mark Davis defeated Komander in under 12 minutes. Komander is in tremendous shape. There was a sequence with a Komander missile dropkick and moonsault off top to the floor followed by the crowd getting into a springboard sunset flip that fans bought. The end came when Komander missed a rope walk moonsault and Davis hit him with a piledriver.

The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) defeated The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Ace Austin & Austin Gunn) after Kaun pinned Gunn in under 15 minutes. Ricochet used his National belt to hit Austin while Gunn also got taken out. Ricochet did a promo afterward that got big heat.

Lena Kross defeated Mina Shirakawa. This woke up the crowd who got into some of Shirakawa’s stiff offense. Ultimately, this went too long. Kross won with a high kick and jackhammer for the pin under ten minutes.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Mascara Dorada. Don Callis got involved, attacking Dorada while he was at the announce table. A tornillo tore the house down followed by a 450 for near fall. Andrade later hit a reverse Spanish fly for another near fall. Andrade eventually won, hitting a hammerlock DDT off the middle rope followed by The Message at just under 19 minutes.

After the match, Bandido came out followed by Rocky Romero who attacked him. This led to Brody King coming out and then Swerve Strickland emerged and left him laying. Trent Beretta was also out. Bandido recovered and hit a big dive. Andrade retreated with a woman he took a picture with earlier.

Tony Khan was out after the show to thank the crowd and mentioned Roy Shire in his comments.