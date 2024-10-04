This week’s episode of AEW Collision was taped along with matches for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub on Thursday night, October 3, 2024, in Toledo, Ohio.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

AEW COLLISION SPOILERS (Air Date: 10/5/2024) * Darby Allin defeated Johnny TV Allin grabbed the mic and he re-iterated his open challenge to anyone for WrestleDream, but no one answered. He was leaving when Brody King attacked, so that’s seemingly set for the PPV.



* Christian Cage cut a promo running down the crowd and saying Nick Wayne would wrestle later in the night.



* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake). An FTR and Outrunners vignette aired prior.



* Willow Nightingale defeated Trish Adora



* AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May sat in the front row. The two fought after the match before May escaped.



* A backstage segment with Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Marina Shafir aired.



* Wheeler Yuta defeated Beef (w/ Anthony Henry)



* The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly) defeated The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ari Daivari)



* Mercedes Mone & Kamille were interviewed backstage before they were confronted by Kris Statlander.



* Hologram defeated Komander, Nick Wayne and Action Andretti in a four-way after Hologram pinned Andretti.



* Kris Statlander defeated Zoey Lynn. Mone and Kamille came out and cut a promo on Statlander before Kamille laid her out.



* Private Party defeated Top Flight and House of Black in an AEW Tag Team title eliminator match for WrestleDream

