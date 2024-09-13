AEW taped the September 14 episode of AEW Collision on Thursday night, September 12, in Dayton, Ohio.

Featured below, courtesy of Blair Durrelle and PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers.

AEW COLLISION SPOILERS (Air Date: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024)

*AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry pinned Christopher Daniels.

*ROH Champion Mark Briscoe & Hologram & Kyle O’Reilly defeated The Premier Athletes.

*Wheeler Yuta defeated Anthony Henry.

*Private Party & Komander won a six man tag team bout.

*Juice Robinson and The Gunns defeated The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage.

*Yuka Sakazaki defeated Serena Deeb.

*Queen Aminata defeated Robyn Renegade.

*FTR defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans. They attacked FTR after but The Outrunners made the save.

After the taping, Tony Khan brought out Chris Hero and Madison Rayne. Mark Sterling came out so FTR hit him with the Shatter Machine.