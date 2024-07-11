This week’s episode of AEW Collision is in the can.

After the AEW Dynamite show on July 10 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the July 13 episode of AEW Collision was taped.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers.

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington. Billington got a lot of offense in. After, Don Callis offered Tommy a spot in The Don Callis Family. Billington refused and was attacked by Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. FTR made the save.

* Juice Robinson & The Gunns def. Shaun Moore, Michael Allen Richard Clark and a third local wrestler I did not catch the name of. Bang Bang Gang tried to Freebird Juice into the titles because Christian injured Jay White. Christopher Daniels stripped them of the titles instead. The Patriarchy came out and set up a match for the vacant belts at a later date.

* Roderick Strong def. Dalton Castle.

* Nyla Rose def. Ava Lawless. Another squash of a local talent. Ava received a good reaction.

* Top Flight def. Shane Taylor Promotions.

* Skye Blue def. Harley Cameron by submission.

* Matt Taven and Mike Bennet def. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly Trent Beretta attacked OC outside during the match.