This week’s episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

Following the live episode of AEW Dynamite on September 2 in Allen, TX., All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments for the episode of their weekly AEW Collision show that will air on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision spoilers for the 9/5 post-All In: London episode of AEW Collision:

AEW COLLISION SPOILERS FOR SEPTEMBER 5, 2026 * The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) def. Don Callis Family (“The Machine” Brian Cage and Jake Doyle). * Don Callis Family (“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and “The Jet” Kevin Knight) def. Bang Bang Gang (Ace Austin and Juice Robinson). * AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo def. The Dogs’ Gabe Kidd. After the match, Andrade cuts a promo and says he plans to hold on to his title match contract and focus on defending his National Title. * Nick Wayne def. Komander. After the match, Chris Jericho made his way down to the ring to raise Wayne’s hand and he hits him with The Judas Effect. * ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena def. Isla Dawn in a ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match. * Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) def. The Swirl (“Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian and “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson). * Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) and “Hangman” Adam Page def. Braddah Kaimi, LBJ and Vin Parker. * CMLL World Women’s Champion and AEW TBS Champion Persephone def. VertVixen. After the match, Persephone and Britt Baker attacked VertVixen until she is saved by “The It Girl” Maya World and “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision Results coverage.