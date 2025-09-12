AEW finished taping matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Collision inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

AEW Collision Spoilers from Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena:

*Ian Riccaboni interviews MJF. He knocked Mark Briscoe and said blue collar rusts while white collar will always win. He knocked Philly. Mark Briscoe appeared on the screens and said he has been thinking about their stipulation. He saw Sabu put hundreds of people through Tables. He said MJF was a prick so he wants hundreds of thousands of thumbtacks in a Tables and Thumbtacks match in a No DQ. He attacked MJF and attempted to drill him through tacks in the ring but Max escaped.

*Konosuke Takeshita defeated Anthony Bowens.

*Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, Skye Blue, Julia Hart and Thekla defeated Jamie Hayter, Tay Conti, Anna Jay and Kris Statlander. There was a big brawl with all the woman. Toni Storm was on commentary and dove into the chaos.

*Big Bill defeated Max Caster.

*Jerry Lynn was talking to Anthony Bowens backstage when Caster bumped into Bowens and attacked him. They brawled to the ring. Lynn cut a promo on them asking them what happened to their team. Swirl came out and mocked Lynn for playing therapist when he could invest in a real team like them. So, they are going to show him first hand what he was missing. Lynn told them to try and took off his shirt and started brawling with them. They beat Lynn down. Caster made the save but was overwhelmed. Bowens didn’t know what to do but finally made the save. They cleared the ring. Lynn raised their arms but The former Acclaimed backed up and left separately.

*FTR defeated Tommy Billington & Adam Priest.

*Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Oku.

*Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly.

*AEW President Tony Khan came to the ring and talked about the importance of Eddie Gilbert in the Arena and brought out Doug Gilbert. Gilbert talked about being the first person to jump out of the Eagle’s Nest and how his brother became the King of Philadelphia. He thanked Tony and AEW for honoring Eddie Gilbert. Khan then brought Tommy Rich out. Rich thanked Khan and all the fans in Philly. He said when he was here with the FBI, everyone hated the Big Don. He and Gilbert were a great tag team in Memphis. He grew up with The Gilbert family and thanked everyone for supporting them. He thanked AEW again. Jarrett said he could talk all night about Gilbert. His father Tommy and Jarrett’s grandfather Eddie Marlin teamed in Memphis, so they went way back. He said that he had so many memories and everyone who came through Memphis wanted to be the next Jerry Lawler. His father knew how to book pro wrestling TV and would tell Jeff how Eddie would come every week with handwritten notes and Jerry told him his mind was made for the business. Years later, he became a great booker in Continental and ECW.