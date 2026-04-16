It’s Thursday, and this week, you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with AEW Collision Spring BreakThru at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW COLLISION SPRING BREAKTHRU RESULTS!
TONIGHT!
After what happened last night on #AEWDynamite: Spring BreakThru, you DEFINITELY don't want to miss #AEWCollision: Spring BreakThru!
The action KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/f8XrU2dDih
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026