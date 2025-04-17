Spring Breakthru: Part 2 is live… tonight!

Julia Hart & Kris Statlander vs. Harley Cameron & Mercedes Mone

AEW TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. ???

Lance Archer vs. Kevin Knight

The Don Callis Family vs. The Conglomeration

Ring of Honor World TV Championship: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne

AEW Collision: Spring Breakthru

Live from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness run down the events of last night as Marina Shafir disposes of.. someone? The Death Riders are here, and they’re not happy. Security is beaten up and Claudio is destroying tech equipment. Moxley tells everyone to enjoy it while they can, because they won’t have anything to celebrate for a long time. The Bucks? Moxley doesn’t like you. Oh, and Samoa Joe. Joe has been given space and respect, but he has now started something that Moxley has to finish and Moxley will fight him to the death for the AEW World Championship. That’s all he needs to say.

Match #1. Kevin Knight vs. Lance Archer

Archer attacks early, as Archer does, and here we go. EVERYBODY DIES. Archer tosses Knight into the video board and then down the ramp. Archer tries to choke slam Knight in the ring but Knight backflips and lands on his feet. Shotgun dropkick from the inside to Archer on the apron, and a moonsault on the ramp! Knight comes off the top but Archer catches him, only to get hurricanrana’d into the middle turnbuckle. Knight charges in the corner but eats a HUGE lariat. Baseball slide through the ropes by Knight but Callis provides a distraction, allowing Archer to pull Knight out and swing him into the steel steps! Commercial. Running elbows in the corner by Archer as we return. Hard forearm and Archer gets a two count. Knight gets a quick roll up for two. Release German suplex by Archer. Big right hands by Archer, who goozles Knight, but Knight counters with a dropkick in mid-air. Archer misses a corner charge but stomps Knight from standing. Archer goes up top and drags Knight up with him. Archer thinks about a chokeslam from the top but Knight fights off and counters with a hurricanrana. UFO Splash by Knight! Two count. Buckle Bomb by Archer and a huge choke slam. Two count! Archer goes old school on the top rope but Knight crotches him and dropkicks him to the floor. Springboard lariat to the floor! Back in the ring, another springboard lariat by Knight and it gets him the win!

Winner: Kevin Knight

Rating: ***. Heck of a win for Knight, who overcame a lot of adversity and was able to topple the monster.

Renee is with Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander, who will go toe-to-toe in the next round of the Owen Hart Tournament. Statlander doesn’t want to hear about Mone and Toni, as there are plenty of women who work just as hard. Hayter says it’s been a long time coming. Statlander says the winner of their match better go all the way.

Tony Schaivone has the mic and he’s going to read a letter from Tony and Nigel. FTR wishes they could take back everything they did, it was unacceptable. FTR thinks the punishment wasn’t severe enough, but they love Tony. FTR never wanted it to get physical with Nigel, since his body and mind are so fragile. Yikes

Match #2. The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family

Ishii and Takeshita stand toe-to-toe and sling forearms, just as you’d expect. Both guys trade shoulder blocks several times and eventually drop. Josh Alexander gets the tag, as does Rocky Romero. Mat return by Alexander but a running tieres by Rocky and we reset. Commercial time. Back from break and Takeshita has Romero up on the top turnbuckle, but Romero counters with an avalanche sliced bread! Hot tag to Ishii and here comes Alexander. Back suplex by Ishiibut Alexander fights out of a German suplex. Big boot by Takeshita and a lariat to Ishii. Romero springs off Alexander with a tornado DDT to Takeshita. Spinning back kick by Romero and a lariat by Ishii. Takeshita launches Romero into the cover and breaks it up. Argentine Powerbomb by Alexander to Ishii! Long two count. Alexander immediately transitions to an ankle lock but Romero breaks it up with a springboard crossbody. Romero low bridges Takeshita and hits a plancha on the floor. Back in the ring, Aelxander and Ishii trade brainbuster attempts, but the feed goes black. German suplex by Alexander I guess, but Romero breaks it up at two. Gordbuster by Alexander. A little friendly fire as Ishii takes out Roero by accident. German suplex by Alexander but a brutal headbutt by Ishii. Ishii dives to make the hot tag to Romero but… Romero drops off the apron? Big boot by Takeshita and a rolling German suplex by Alexander. Ripcord elbows by both guys and a powerbomb by Alexaner finish this one.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Rating: ***. Perfectly acceptable tag match here, but something tells me the real business is taking place afterward.

Rocky slides back in the ring to help Ishii up, but Ishii shoves him off. Ishii turns around and Trent is standing there! Rocky blasts Ishii from behind and The Don Callis Family are back. Callis hands Trent a wrench and Rocky holds Ishii up, allowing Trent to blast him in the back of the neck. Roppongi Vice have aligned with the Don Callis Family?

Mercedes is in the back with Harley Cameron and the puppet. Mone tells Mini Mone that there is no crying in wrestling, and Cameron breaks into song. Money Wrath Train, baby.