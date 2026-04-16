This week’s special themed episode of AEW Collision is “in the can.”

All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments inside the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington on Wednesday night for this week’s special Thursday night show.

Featured below are complete spoilers:

* Adam Copeland cuts a promo. He has a huge bruise on his eye and says it’s not over between Cope & Christian Cage and FTR. FTR came out to distract him. He was then attacked by Trent Baretta and Rocky Romero. Young Bucks arrived to make the save.

* Jack Perry backstage promo. He challenges anyone from the Don Callis family to a match next week in Portland.

* The Young Bucks defeated The Rascalz (Reed and Wentz) with a TKDriver to Wentz. The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) attacked both teams after the match. Connors got on the mic and warned the entire tag team division.

* Divine Dominion pre-tape video set in “ancient Greece.”

* World Trios Eliminator Match: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reily) defeated Lethal Twist (Blake Christian, Lee Johnson, and Jay Lethal). Johnson tapped out to an ankle lock from O’Reilly.

* The Opps backstage promo – Anthony Bowens was told that a decision will be made next week, whether he is in or out.

* Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida defeated Big Anne and Danika Della Rouge.

* Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley defeated Nick Wayne. Moxley pinned Wayne after the Death Rider at 16 minutes. Moxley was even busted open and sold a lot for Wayne in his hometown.

* Backstage Interview – Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada. Don Callis says he can get Okada out of the match, but Okada says he wants the match because he is a champion, unlike Takeshita.

* Pac defeated Lio Rush. Rush tapped out to the Brutalizer.

* Bandido pre-tape video “The Most Wanted” – bar fights in saloons.

* Brody King, Mistico, and Mascara Dorada defeated Ricky Gibson, Bull Rivera, and KC Riff.

* Backstage Interview – Shida and Statlander – Mina Shirakawa interrupted and said she does not trust Shida, suggesting Shida may be the one who attacked Toni Storm.

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thekla defeated Alex Winsdor. Thekla nailed Windsor with brass knuckles and pinned her after a stomp to the head.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.