All Elite Wrestling is back for the second time this week tonight from “The Queen City.”
AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster airs tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, a taped show from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Advertised for the June 13 themed episode are the following matches and segments:
- * The Young Bucks vs. The Dogs
* Kenny Omega vs. Bad Dude Tito
* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jake Doyle
* Athena and The Rascalz will be in action
* TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Myron Reed
* Survival Of The Fittest Qualifier: Julia Hart vs. Persephone
* Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Hikaru Shida vs. Zayda Steel
* Cincinnati Street Fight: Death Riders vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster Spoilers For June 13, 2026 before the show even airs.
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster Results coverage.
TONIGHT!
What part of the 2.5 hour #AEWCollision: Summer Blockbuster can you not wait to see?
Be there at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/IuKCKdQUoi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2026