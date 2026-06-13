All Elite Wrestling is back for the second time this week tonight from “The Queen City.”

AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster airs tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, a taped show from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertised for the June 13 themed episode are the following matches and segments:

* The Young Bucks vs. The Dogs

* Kenny Omega vs. Bad Dude Tito

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jake Doyle

* Athena and The Rascalz will be in action

* TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Myron Reed

* Survival Of The Fittest Qualifier: Julia Hart vs. Persephone

* Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Hikaru Shida vs. Zayda Steel

* Cincinnati Street Fight: Death Riders vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster Spoilers For June 13, 2026 before the show even airs.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster Results coverage.