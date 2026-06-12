The annual ‘Summer Blockbuster’ special edition of AEW Collision is officially “in the can.”

All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments for the AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster show at Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision Summer Blockbuster spoilers from the 6/11 taping for the show airing at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max on 6/13:

* Kenny Omega def. Bad Dude Tito

* Kyle Fletcher says Konosuke Takeshita is the reason Mark Davis isn’t in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Kazuchika Okada and Fletcher say they need to bring the AEW International Title back to the Don Callis Family.

* Anthony Bowens says The Opps will be back on top. HOOK tells him to stop acting like the leader.

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) def. Aaron Atlas & Austin Atlas

* Kenny Omega speaks about his match against Zack Sabre Jr

* AEW TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) def. Myron Reed

* Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) cut a promo

* Athena cuts a promo on Maya World

* Athena def. Tiara James

* Athena continues to attack after the match, but Maya World makes the save and runs her off. Athena gets back in the ring and attacks Maya.

* Ricochet says he’s coming for Konosuke Takeshita.

* The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) def. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

* Mark Briscoe and MJF will reveal their Forbidden Door teams on Dynamite.

* Tony Schiavone apologizes to Stardom for Thekla disrespecting them. Thekla interrupts and says she won’t be apologizing. She tells Stardom to send their best and she will beat them at Forbidden Door. She invites Taro Okada to attend as well.

* The Bang Bang Gang wants to spay and neuter the Dogs.

* Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Persephone def. Julia Hart

* Starlight Kid answers Thekla’s challenge for Forbidden Door.

* Jake Doyle def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Hikaru Shida def. Zayda Steel

* Cincinnati Street Fight: Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Marina Shafir) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, & Trish Adora)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision Results coverage.