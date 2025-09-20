The “buy-in” to All Out, so to speak, but now live and on TNT!

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata

The Opps vs. The WorkHorsemen

Hologram & The Paragon vs. The Frat House

Tornado Tailgate Eight-Man Tag: Triangle of Madness, Penelope Ford, & Megan Bayne vs. Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, & Harley Cameron

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision Tailgate Brawl

Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Matt Menard are on the call from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada!

Match #1. Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Match #2. The Opps vs. The WorkHorsemen

Match #3. Hologram & The Paragon vs. The Frat House

Frat House attack early but it doesn’t last long. Strong X-Plexes Holgoram on to Griff Garrison! Kyle is in with a strike combo to Garrison. Spanish Fly by Hoogram to Jameson, and a rising knee by Roddy. High/low to Garrison and a springboard footstomp from Hologram. That’ll do it.

Winners: Hologram & The Paragon

Rating: NR. That was quick.

Kyle O’Reilly seems to have softened Roddy up to Hologram, as they all embrace after the match.

Match #4. Tornado Tailgate Eight-Man Tag: Triangle of Madness, Penelope Ford, & Megan Bayne vs. Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, & Harley Cameron

The good guys come out and set up like a football team, shoulder blocking the Bane and crew. Megan Bayne throws Penelope Ford on to everyone on the floor. Willow runs through Ford and Blue, as she stares down Megan Bayne as both women exchange some heavy leather. Quadruple suplex by Willow and the crew, as everyone heads outside. There’s plunder everywhere, so I guess the theme here is tailgate supplies. Aminata and Ford fight using ladles and tongs. Commercial time. Willow sets up some coolers in the middle of the ring and puts Julia Hart on the top rope. Skye Blue hits her from behind and tries, to, no, does, powerbomb her on the coolers. Cameron breaks up the pin at two. Aminata and Mina hit people with coolers, before Chocolate Kisses to Hart. Twisting splash by Mina gets two. Blue sets a trash can on Harley Cameron and throws everyone into it. Handspring back elbow by Ford to the trash can. Body slam by Bayne and Ford moonsaults off of Bayne’s back for a two count. Aminata and Mina hit Bayne with a beerpong table. Double gordbuster, kind of, to Cameron by the Sisters of Sin. Aminata and Mina pulls the SOS out and throw them into the guard rail, before hitting them with the Weber Grill. Willow hits Ford with the garbage can and finishes this one with the Babe with the Powerbomb.

Winners: Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, & Harley Cameron

Rating: *1/2. Just uh, let’s just… get to the PPV.