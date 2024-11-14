All Elite Wrestling has cancelled a television taping for next month.

On Thursday, NationwideArena.com released a statement announcing that the scheduled live AEW Collision episode at the venue in Columbus, Ohio on December 7 has been cancelled.

“The AEW (ALL ELITE WRESTLING) event originally scheduled for December 7 at Nationwide Arena has been cancelled,” read the announcement from the official Nationwide Arena website.

Although it is purely speculation at this point, with the 12/7 live episode of AEW Collision being cancelled, it is expected that AEW will instead tape the episode at another date.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATES:

* Report: “Interesting Opportunity” Was Reason For AEW Collision At Nationwide Arena Cancellation

* AEW Collision To Air Live On Dec. 7 As Part Of GalaxyCon Columbus 2024

