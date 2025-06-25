– The July 10th edition of AEW Collision will air live on TNT from Garland, Texas. This will serve as the go-home show for All In: Texas.

– AEW is scheduled to tape the July 19th episode of Collision in advance on Wednesday, July 17th from Chicago.

– AEW Collision will return to the air live on Thursday, July 31st, also from Chicago.

– Zohran Mamdani, who recently secured the Democratic nomination in the New York City mayoral race, has been revealed to be an AEW fan, as footage of him attending the 2021 Grand Slam event has resurfaced online.