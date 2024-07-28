Some AEW and ROH television taping notes.

As announced during the July 27 broadcast of AEW Collision on TNT, next week’s episode of the two-hour Saturday night prime time AEW program will air in a special time slot.

AEW Collision on Saturday, August 3 will air at 5/4c on TNT. The show will be taped on Thursday, August 1 at eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX. at 6:30pm local time.

In related news, there will be a rare afternoon television taping for Ring Of Honor today.

ROH will tape matches and segments for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub at 1pm local time at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.