The AEW Collision cancellation has been officially announced.

After the official website for the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio broke the story on Thursday morning that the December 7 episode of AEW Collision was canceled, we checked in with an update noting that an “interesting opportunity” for AEW led to the cancellation and that an official announcement from the promotion would be forthcoming.

That official announcement has arrived, as All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release this afternoon to announce AEW Collision will take place live on December 7 as part of GalaxyCon Columbus 2024 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH.

GalaxyCon Columbus To Host Live AEW Collision On December 7 — Tickets On Sale This Saturday, November 16 —



November 14, 2024 — For the first time in history, AEW Collision will be held in partnership with GalaxyCon Columbus on Saturday, December 7 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.



Tickets for AEW Collision at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale this Saturday, November 16 at 2 PM ET via AEWTIX.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com.



As part of this new partnership, AEW Collision has been moved from the originally scheduled location of Nationwide Arena. All fans that purchased tickets for AEW Collision at Nationwide Arena will be automatically refunded.



For the latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.



