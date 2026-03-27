AEW is shaking up its weekly schedule once again, giving fans a rare back-to-back viewing experience next week.

According to the updated schedule on TNT and HBO Max, AEW Dynamite will air live as usual on Wednesday on TBS and HBO Max. However, AEW Collision will shift from its traditional Saturday slot and instead air on Thursday night at 8 PM Eastern on TNT and HBO Max.

The scheduling change is due to NCAA men’s basketball coverage taking over TNT’s usual programming block.

There is still a way for fans to catch the show later that night, as a replay of Collision is scheduled to air at approximately 11:30 PM Eastern, immediately following the conclusion of NCAA coverage.

It’s worth noting that the episode of Collision for that week will be taped in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on Wednesday night following the live broadcast of Dynamite.

Interestingly, this won’t be a one-off occurrence.

As we reported earlier this week, AEW is set to run another set of back-to-back shows in April, as the themed Spring BreakThru editions of Dynamite and Collision are scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16, respectively.

The Playoff Palooza installment of AEW’s weekly Saturday show is also set to return later in the month, again likely influenced by NHL scheduling conflicts. The special themed edition of Collision will air on Saturday, April 25, but with a slightly adjusted start time of 8:30 PM Eastern. That episode will also be taped in advance, taking place in Portland, Oregon after the live Dynamite show for that week.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Dynamite Results and AEW Collision Results coverage.