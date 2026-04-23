AEW Collision is heading to a different network for one night, with a notable scheduling wrinkle tied to the NHL playoffs and a major WWE counter-programming clash.

According to the TBS schedule, the May 9 edition of AEW Collision will air on TBS instead of its usual home on TNT.

The change is due to TNT carrying NHL playoff coverage that night. The broadcast will still air in its regular time slot of 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The episode, which has already been announced under the “Fairway to Hell” branding, will take place from the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The venue is a high-tech indoor golf facility, and AEW is expected to incorporate golfers and golf influencers as part of the special-themed presentation.

The timing also puts AEW in direct competition with WWE Backlash, which is set for the same evening in Tampa, Florida.

That event will stream live on ESPN Unlimited and is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET, meaning there will be partial overlap between the two shows but not a full head-to-head window.

AEW has not officially confirmed the network switch from TNT to TBS, despite it appearing on the current television listings.