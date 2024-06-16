AEW will be taping their weekly Saturday night show next week.

The weekly AEW Collision show, which airs every Saturday night at 8/7c on TNT, will not be airing live next Saturday evening.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time television program will be taped on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Following the 6/20 taping of matches and segments at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, AEW Collision will air via tape delay in the usual time slot of Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 8/7c on TNT.

Currently, the only match advertised for the 6/22 episode being taped on 6/20 is a tag-team tilt, with “For The World” Champion ‘The Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho & Big Bill taking on the Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

