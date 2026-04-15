AEW Collision saw a modest rebound in viewership for its latest Saturday night broadcast.

The April 11 episode of AEW Collision drew 423,000 viewers on TNT, marking an increase from the 373,000 viewers the show pulled in on April 2. That previous episode aired on a special Thursday night, making this week’s return to its usual Saturday slot a factor in the uptick.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision scored a 0.08 rating, which is also up slightly from the 0.07 demo rating posted for the April 2 broadcast.

Featured below are the top five most viewed match highlight and segment videos from the 4/11 episode of Collision:

* The Hurt Syndicate is BACK IN BUSINESS! (117,000 views)

* Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs Ava Lawless & Gigi Rey (32,000 views)

* Brawling Birds vs Thekla & Marina Shafir (19,000 views)

* The Dogs vs Místico & JetSpeed – AEW World Trios Titles (17,000 views)

* Kazuchika Okada vs Myron Reed – AEW International Championship (13,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 4/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.