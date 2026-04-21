The numbers are in for last week’s episode of AEW Collision.

According to Jed Goodman, the April 16 edition of AEW Collision drew 473,000 viewers on TNT. By comparison, this is up quite a bit from the April 11 show, which pulled 423,000 viewers.

The 4/16 Collision on TNT was a special Thursday night edition of the show, which usually airs on Saturday nights. The last Thursday edition of Collision on April 2 drew 373,000 viewers.

Saturday’s show scored a 0.08 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is equal to the 0.08 demo rating that the previous week’s show drew.

As always, the numbers for the HBO Max simalcast of the show are not available.