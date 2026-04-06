AEW Collision saw a noticeable drop in overall viewership this past week following a special schedule change.

The April 2 episode of AEW Collision, which aired on a rare Thursday night slot, brought in 373,000 viewers on TNT.

That figure is down from the 476,000 viewers the show pulled for its previous episode on March 28.

The March 28 broadcast aired in Collision’s usual Saturday night time slot at 8 PM ET, making the comparison particularly notable given the shift in day and viewing habits.

Despite the decline in total audience, the key demographic told a different story.

Thursday’s episode scored a 0.07 rating in the 18–49 demo, which remained even with the 0.07 rating from the prior Saturday show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 4/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.