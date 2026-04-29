AEW Collision saw a dip in viewership for its latest Saturday night outing.

The April 25 episode of AEW Collision drew 397,000 viewers on TNT.

That figure is down from the 473,000 viewers the show pulled in on April 16, which aired on a Thursday.

Notably, the April 16 broadcast faced direct competition during its final hour, going head-to-head with TNA iMPACT.

Saturday’s episode also saw a drop in the key 18–49 demographic, posting a 0.05 rating.

That’s down from the 0.08 demo rating recorded for the previous episode.

A noticeable slide across the board.

Despite the decline, the April 16 episode’s unique scheduling and competition situation makes for an interesting comparison point when evaluating the numbers.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 4/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.