AEW Collision saw a slight decline in viewership for its August 22 episode on TNT.

Saturday’s show averaged 397,000 viewers, down from the 409,000 viewers who tuned in for the August 15 episode. That represents a week-over-week decrease of roughly three percent.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision drew a 0.06 rating, holding steady with the 0.06 rating from the previous week.

The August 22 episode featured the final two first-round matches in the AEW Continental Challenge Cup, with Kyle O’Reilly defeating Orange Cassidy and Claudio Castagnoli defeating Daniel Garcia to advance to the semifinals.

Last week’s Collision served as AEW’s second-to-last Saturday night stop before this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 8/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.