AEW Collision viewership declined for the final episode before All In.

Saturday’s show averaged 343,000 viewers on TNT, down 13.6 percent from the previous week. Collision also posted a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, matching the number from each of the prior two weeks.

The total audience was Collision’s lowest since July 2, while the 18-49 rating tied the show’s highest mark since July 25.

Compared to the same week in 2025, viewership increased by 75.9 percent and the key demographic rating rose by 50 percent.

Collision has averaged 381,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating over the past 10 weeks. Saturday’s episode was down 10 percent in total viewership compared to that average but up 12 percent in the 18-49 demographic.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 8/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.