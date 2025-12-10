AEW Collision faced a tough Saturday night and the numbers reflected it.

The December 6 broadcast on TNT averaged 267,000 viewers, a 6.3% drop from the previous week.

It also marked the show’s lowest audience total since the November 1 episode that ran head-to-head with WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Collision’s 18–49 demo rating checked in at 0.03, a steep 50% slide and a figure that ties the lowest demo number the show has ever posted.

Competition was brutal across the board.

The episode aired opposite WWE’s NXT Deadline premium live event, plus the UFC 323 prelims, and multiple major college football championship games spread across cable and broadcast.

For comparison’s sake, when lined up with the same week in 2024, back when Nielsen was still operating under its old panel-only system, Collision’s total viewership was down 4%, while its 18–49 rating cratered by 57.1%.

One key note: this year’s measurement does not include any viewers watching via the HBO Max simulcast, which rolled out after last year’s reporting period.

