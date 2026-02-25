The numbers are in for the latest episode of AEW Collision.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the February 21 edition of AEW Collision brought in 470,000 viewers on TNT.

That figure marks a drop from the February 14 broadcast, which featured AEW Grand Slam Australia and drew 561,000 viewers.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Saturday’s episode posted a 0.07 rating. That’s also down from the 0.10 demo rating the show delivered the previous week.

As usual, AEW Collision also simulcast on HBO Max. However, as always, streaming viewership data for the platform has not been made available.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from AEW’s official YouTube channel for the February 21, 2026 episode:

* EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: AEW World Champion MJF & Andrade get in HEATED confrontation! (61,000 views)

* FTR ASSAULTS the Young Bucks’ family! (60,000 views)

* Death Riders vs Don Callis Family (42,000 views)

* Thunder Rosa vs Julia Hart (34,000 views)

* Jet Set Rodeo vs The Demand – World Trios Titles (23,000 views)

