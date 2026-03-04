AEW Collision saw a noticeable dip in viewership for its latest episode.

According to Programming Insider, the February 28 edition of AEW Collision drew 365,000 viewers on TNT. That figure is down from the 470,000 viewers the AEW Grand Slam Australia broadcast pulled in the previous week on February 21.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Saturday’s show posted a 0.06 rating. That’s also a slight drop compared to the 0.07 demo rating recorded the week prior.

The episode ultimately finished 40th on cable for the night.

Competition likely played a factor, as the show went head-to-head with WWE Elimination Chamber, which aired on ESPN Unlimited.

It’s also worth noting that Collision simulcast on HBO Max, though streaming numbers for the platform are not currently available.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from AEW’s official YouTube channel for the February 28, 2026 episode:

* “Timeless” Toni Storm exposes BALD Wheeler Yuta! (136,000 views)

* Hook is recruiting for The Opps! (57,000 views)

* AEW World Champion MJF challenges Kevin Knight (41,000 views)

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla sends a TOXIC message! (39,000 views)

* Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita can’t wait until AEW Revolution! (32,000 views)

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 2/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

