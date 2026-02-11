The numbers are in for the February 7 episode of AEW Collision.

According to available viewership data, Saturday night’s edition of AEW Collision drew 388,000 viewers on TNT.

That figure marks a noticeable drop from the January 31 episode, which brought in 492,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.07 rating. The demo number remained steady compared to the previous week, as the January 31 broadcast also delivered a 0.07 in the same category.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from AEW’s official YouTube channel for the February 7, 2026 episode:

* Ciampa vs. Castagnoli vs. Strong – TNT Title MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (89,000 views)

* Kris Statlander gets 12 TOXIC lashes from Thekla! (87,000 views)

* Saturday Night Parking Lot Fight: MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (62,000 views)

* Death Riders vs SkyFlight MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (56,000 views)

* An irate MJF claims Brody King’s victory was a FLUKE! (53,000 views)

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 2/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.