AEW Collision saw a modest week-to-week uptick in viewership for its January 10 episode, according to the latest numbers.

According to WrestleNomics, Saturday night’s broadcast on TNT averaged 271,000 viewers, an increase from the 241,000 viewers the show drew on January 3.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Collision registered a 0.03 rating, matching the demo performance from the previous week.

While the television numbers showed improvement, it’s worth noting that Collision also simulcast on HBO Max. Viewership data from the streaming platform was not made available, leaving the full audience picture incomplete.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from AEW’s official YouTube channel for the January 10, 2026 episode of AEW Collision:

* A VERY distraught Mercedes Moné says she’s taking a break!? (66,000 views)

* Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir attack Zayda Steel! (45,000 views)

* Mina Shirakawa vs Lady Frost (43,000 views)

* Death Riders vs Sky Flight (42,000 views)

* Mark Briscoe vs Hechicero: TNT Championship MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (35,000 views)

