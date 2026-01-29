AEW Collision saw a mixed set of numbers coming out of Saturday night’s broadcast on TNT.

According to available viewership data, the episode averaged 253,000 viewers. That figure was down 6.6 percent compared to the show from two weeks prior.

Despite the dip, the audience total still stands out.

It marked Collision’s second-highest viewership since December 17, when the program benefited from airing immediately following AEW Dynamite.

The news wasn’t as positive in the key demographic.

Collision posted a 0.02 rating in the 18–49 demo, which represented a steep 33.3 percent decline from the January 10 episode.

Notably, that 18–49 rating is the lowest the show has recorded in that category since Collision debuted.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from AEW’s official YouTube channel for the January 24, 2026 episode:

* The Rascalz make a plan for their AEW in-ring debut! (41,000 views)

* Darby Allin meets up with friend & fellow risk-taker: Bam Margera! (41,000 views)

* Andrade El Idolo vs Magnus: MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (33,000 views)

* Castagnoli vs Strong: CMLL Heavyweight Title MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (23,000 views)

* Willow Nightingale vs Julia Hart: TBS Title MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (23,000 views)

