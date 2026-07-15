AEW Collision saw an increase in overall viewership for its July 11 episode.

The July 11 edition of AEW Collision averaged 409,000 viewers on TNT. That marks an increase from the 310,000 viewers the July 2 episode drew, which aired on a Thursday due to the July 4 holiday weekend.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.05 rating, matching the demo rating from the previous episode.

The July 11 broadcast represented a healthy rebound in total audience following the holiday schedule adjustment, while the show’s performance in the key demographic remained steady week-over-week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 7/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.