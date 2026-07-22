AEW Collision saw a small dip in total viewership for its July 18 episode on TNT.

Saturday night’s broadcast averaged 399,000 viewers, according to the latest available data. That’s down slightly from the 409,000 viewers the show drew on July 11.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.06 rating, which was essentially in line with the 0.05 demo rating recorded the previous week.

While overall viewership declined by around 10,000 viewers week-over-week, the show’s performance in the advertiser-coveted demographic remained largely steady.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 7/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.