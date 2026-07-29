AEW Collision saw an increase in both overall viewership and the key demographic for its July 25 episode on TNT.

Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision averaged 427,000 viewers, up from the 399,000 viewers the July 18 episode drew.

The show also posted a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, an improvement over the 0.06 demo rating recorded the previous week.

The increase marks a week-over-week gain for Collision in both total audience and the coveted advertiser demographic heading into AEW’s post-Redemption programming.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 7/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.