Back-to-back declines were the story for AEW Collision on June 13.

Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision averaged 364,000 viewers on TNT. That figure represents a significant decrease from the 496,000 viewers the show drew the previous week on June 6.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.04 rating, also down from the 0.08 demo rating recorded one week earlier.

The drop came as Collision faced stiff sports competition, airing opposite Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The championship-clinching contest, which saw the New York Knicks capture their first NBA title since 1973, attracted a massive audience of 24.5 million viewers.

AEW Collision has now experienced declines in both total viewership and the coveted 18-49 demographic compared to the prior week, with the NBA Finals serving as a major factor in the night’s television landscape.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster Results 6/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.